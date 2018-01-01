  1. Realting.com
DOMMAR Moskva

Russia, г. Орел, ул. Октябрьская 57, 54
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2019
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Website
lk.dommar.ru/rncCieTGgS0
Company description

 

DOMMAR - your international partner for buying and selling property With our help, buyers and sellers from all over the world can easily find each other. When placing a listing, we check the property's documents for legality and ownership, and at the time of the transaction we examine all documents. We only work with qualified developers and brokers from different countries. All of our partners signed a contract with DOMMAR.

Our agents in Russia
WORLD REALTY
WORLD REALTY
244 properties
Ella Suchkova
Ella Suchkova
Agencies nearby
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Lazurnyy bereg
3 properties

We invite you to use our services as a seller or a buyer and guarantee you the most reliable, fast, and profitable transactions with your real estate properties on the southern coast of Crimea. If you need to carry out operations that are associated with the selection and acquisition of real estate, we will help you sell an apartment, house, or land plot in Yalta and the southern coast as profitably as possible. If you are planning to buy an apartment, house, land plot, or commercial real estate in Yalta and on the southern coast of Crimea, our professional managers will select the best option for you. By choosing our real estate agency, you can count on comprehensive partnership cooperation. Our database is updated daily, so it contains only all the latest offers for real estate. The extensive client base of our company will allow you to find a buyer for any property in Yalta.

IP Mogilevskaya

Сотрудники компании ИП МОГИЛЕВСКАЯ предлагают свою помощь по всем видам услуг, связанных с недвижимостью, включая регистрацию купли-продажи и многие другие. Длинных очередей и сложных юридических нюансов можно полностью избежать, обратившись к хорошо разбирающимся в вопросе специалистам. Если вас интересует тема жилищной ипотеки, наша компания даст вам все ответы, а также подберет для вас выгодную программу выплаты ипотеки и поможет собрать необходимый пакет документов для подачи в ваш банк.

LLC «FON»
486 properties
FON: Russian&International Real Estate&Investments. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Federal Real Estate Operator - is a company with its own customer service infrastructure, that includes: a legal department, a mortgage department, an evaluation service, a web development department, a united HR service, a marketing department, a technical support service, a call centre, the Fedoperator.ru industry portal, a CRM FEO, a training A-FEO platform, a content department, a web promotion department (SEO, SMM, Direct, Adwords), and a partner network development department.
OOO Aventin i Kompanon Nedvizhimost Sochi
54 properties

Our team is highly professional and responsible, and ready to provide the highest level of each transaction. We value our reputation, therefore we always act within the framework of the contract, where all parties’ rights and obligations are regulated.

Providing maximum comfort for all our customers, we take care of all the difficulties during processing and maintaining transactions. Our office is located in the Sochi city center, on the Theater 11 Str., office 5 (near the Winter Theater). LLC «Aventin and Companion, Sochi Real Estate» is an active member of the Russian Guild of Realtors, the «Realtors Guildof Sochi» Assosiation, NP «Kuban Chamber of Real Estate».

ИП Шайдурова-Владимирская Екатерина Юрьевна
