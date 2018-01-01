DOMMAR Moskva
Russia, г. Орел, ул. Октябрьская 57, 54
Real estate agency
2019
English, Русский, Italiano
DOMMAR - your international partner for buying and selling property With our help, buyers and sellers from all over the world can easily find each other. When placing a listing, we check the property's documents for legality and ownership, and at the time of the transaction we examine all documents. We only work with qualified developers and brokers from different countries. All of our partners signed a contract with DOMMAR.
