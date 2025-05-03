  1. Realting.com
BNBPROFITS

Indonesia, Badung
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
1 year 2 months
Languages
English
Website
balipropertiesforsale.com
About the agency

Alex and Mark are Vacation Rental entrepreneurs and expats living in Bali for over a decade. Back in 2018 they founded bnbprofits to bring a fresh perspective to Bali's Real Estate market. They are constantly implementing latest IT solutions to deliver a truly remarkable experience for their clients - property owners, vacation rental investors, and guests.

Apart from Alex and Mark there are over 60 full time employees working in bnbprofits - real estate agents, hospitality managers, vacation rental marketing experts, interior advisors, designers, engineers, gardeners, and housekeepers.

Our goal is to build an industry leading company that focuses on strong lifelong partnerships and outstanding customer service.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Indonesia
Betterplace Alex
Betterplace Alex
257 properties
