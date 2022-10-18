Do you more and more often dream of a villa with a panoramic sea view or a house overlooking an ancient city? Maybe you close your eyes and imagine breathing in the sea air or smile just from the idea of warm sunshine all year round? Do you want to live in a land of unbelievable beauty, kind people, and endless warmth? This is all about life in magnificent Montenegro!

In 2022, changing place of residence, buying housing abroad, and investing in it is more popular than ever! While choosing possible relocation destinations, Montenegro stands out not only for its attractive real estate prices but also for the lifestyle the country offers. Having been here once you will never want to leave! This is no wonder! Montenegro is a paradise for those who want to feel a taste of life. Located in the southeast of Europe, the state has more than 100 different beaches to suit all tastes, local shops, and good restaurants are open late and the food here is purely organic and the most delicious! The natural beauty of Montenegro is something to talk about endlessly! The purest Adriatic Sea for water sports and relaxation or the high mountains for hiking and nature retreat? Try everything, explore, and enjoy!

And where to live?

Beginning a new life in a warm country, choosing appropriate accommodation is important. We will tell you about the new buildings that will be in high demand in the nearest future, and introduce the developer which is the leading real estate company in Montenegro, CMM Investment Consulting Group.

СMM Investment Consulting Group is a unique international holding with 15 years of experience, which became a full-cycle company, providing all services related to real estate: from idea and project concept creation to its construction and realization. The company’s projects stand out in the international property market due to their high-quality construction, unique location, efficient layouts, and well-developed internal infrastructure! It should be noted that these dream properties sell out at a lightning speed, so do not postpone the purchase. Acquiring property at the stage of construction, an investor gets an opportunity to choose the best options with the most attractive prices and save up to 40%! If you buy now, you will get a chance to re-sell the property with a benefit of 70%!

Pine village

Authentic Resort & Spa concept

Montenegro has a focus on premium real estate and tourism, actively attracting VIP clients. Based on demand and the requirements of most tour operators, who only deal with exclusive villa rentals, the Pine Village complex concept has been developed in a gated location. This is a unique opportunity for buyers who want to engage in the rental business and receive a significant income from it. Villas of this class and concept cost from 1,000 to 1,600 euros per day depending on the season of the year.

The villa’s luxurious private facilities include a sauna with direct access to a warm indoor pool and an outdoor pool on the private plot, a fitness and spa center, a fireplace on two floors, and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows. The open space concept and spectacular sea and mountain views are like a dream come true!

You will wake up here every day and feel your premium status. Everything is designed for your comfort, peace of mind, and security: 24/7 concierge, residents-only entry, private parking, and plenty of greenery around! For entertainment and a great time within the complex, residents can enjoy watching a movie in the open-air cinema, strolling through the private area, and doing yoga in the moonlight!

The Pine Village complex wins by being close to the center, overlooking the town. From here you can see the panorama of vibrant Budva and the open endless sea in front of it. The traditional Montenegrin Pashtrian architectural style and the stonework on the facades reveal the authenticity of the complex and its incomparable exclusivity. The cost and the concept of the properties make them appealing to buyers. CMM Investment Consulting Group gives the market a unique project, the only one in its realization!

Sunny Side Resort&SPA

Nothing like this will ever be built again! A complex with the service of a five-star hotel — the only one in this location! If you are interested in a vacation and living close to the sea, then this option is ideal!

There is a moratorium on building in the Becici area near Budva. This means that Sunny Side Resort & Spa is a unique offer for buyers at the moment. Because of the moratorium, there is a shortage of properties in this area. Therefore, the demand on the market is increasing and it will become a problem to buy a house here in the future.

The location of the complex is most suitable for guests seeking to live close to the sea and urban infrastructure, while at the same time being in a quiet and peaceful place. A 7-minute walk from Sunny Side Resort & Spa is the sandy-pebbly beach of Becici, one of the beaches in Montenegro, awarded with the blue flag for sea cleanliness! There is a wide promenade for walks, relaxation, and tranquillity.

Sunny Side Resort&Spa embraces the concept of a relaxing and tranquil environment. In the evening, people in Becici rest peacefully in cozy restaurants with national cuisine, and after that, they go to admire the stars on their terrace.

Montenegrin lifestyle is evident in the details of the complex and the luxurious infrastructure, which every guest will enjoy daily. So here are a few of the main benefits of the complex: five-star hotel facilities, 24-hour concierge service, children’s playroom, security, and privacy of the location. For sports, there is a gym for strength and cardio training with the latest equipment. A distinctive feature is the presence of two SPA centers on the territory! The first SPA is a sauna and hammam, the second SPA is a sauna, hammam, and massage room.

Imagine, after a workout going to the SPA, relaxing in the hammam, diving into the pool, and then enjoying a massage and lying down on a canopy bed on your terrace in the lounge area overlooking the sea and mountains, breathing in the Montenegrin sea air, which also stimulates the cardiovascular system and has a curative effect.

Speaking of profitability, if you are an investor and are not buying for yourself, the rental potential thanks to the infrastructure is quite high. Rental income is calculated at between 7% and 15% annually. If you want to resell the property there won’t be any problems with it! Due to the prohibition on building in the area and the unique concept of the project, the resale potential is calculated at 32% of the invested capital! Although you have to admit, anyone would love to keep such a gorgeous spot in the sun near the sea.

CMM Investment Consulting Group holds the keys to these new buildings.

The company also offers unique properties for sale and rent, convenient and secure online purchasing, consultations, and full transaction support. A personal manager is in touch with the client before, during, and after cooperation. Each client of CMM Investment Consulting Group becomes a member of the CMM VIP Club, which gives privileges and bonuses in various locations in Montenegro. We help clients obtain citizenship, manage legal issues as well as prepare business plans for real estate investments, carry out development, design and renovation, hotel management services, and maintenance of clients’ properties. Come to Montenegro, we will arrange your stay here, rent a car and show you around. Experience the premium lifestyle with us! Discover the pearl of the Adriatic with CMM Investment Consulting Group!

If you have any questions, please contact us using the information below!

+7 (499) 226 03 54

+7 (926) 889 80 14

E-mail: office@cmmestate.com

www.cmm-montenegro.ru