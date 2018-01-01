  1. Realting.com
Thailand, 128/66 Moo 5, Ratsada Sub-district, Muang Phuket District, Phuket Province 83000
Real estate agency
2018
English, Русский
bereza-property.com
Company description

Since 2018, we have been witnesses and direct participants in the development of the real estate market in Thailand and are ready to share our experience and knowledge with you.

The main focus of Bereza property Co., LTD is the rental and sale of apartments and villas in Pattaya and Phuket Island. We work with key developers who are building resort, business, and premium projects.

Our agents in Thailand
