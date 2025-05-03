  1. Realting.com
"B99 GROUP" Sh.p.k

Albania
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:27
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Berlin)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
CACTUS | Real Estate
Albania, Bashkia Durres
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 313 Сommercial property 4 Long-term rental 36 Lands 1
The keys to the dream apartment in Albania are already waiting for you! ) CACTUS REAL ESTATE is: • Honest prices • Ability to calculate cryptocurrency • Full transaction support • Ability to purchase real estate offline / online • Design project and turnkey repair • Trust
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Albania, Saranda
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 7
Why use Elite's Realty Group? Elite’s Realty Group is a real estate firm with a clientele from all over the world that is based on 30 years of experience and trust. Our crew is continually outfitted to meet the highest standards since we place a strong focus on providing outstanding servi…
EstateAll
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 245 Сommercial property 30 Long-term rental 189 Lands 11
EstateAll Agency in numbers: EstateAll real estate agency has been successfully operating in the Albanian housing market since 2016. It is a part of Bond Investment Group Corporation.  Vitali Bondarik, the head of the corporation, a businessman and philanthropist from Belarus, moved from B…
IREA PROPERTY LTD
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Company's year of foundation 2008
New buildings 1 Residential property 8
Irea Property Ltd is a property agency based in Vlora and located in the Albanian Riviera. With 14 years of experience in the real estate market, it has served hundreds of clients and marketed Albanian properties in the International Real Estate market. Irea Property represents investo…
PRO Silver
Century 21 Eon
Albania, Bashkia Durres
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 401 Сommercial property 21 Long-term rental 51 Short-term rental 1 Lands 9
The Century 21 Eon Real Estate Agency in Durres, Albania, has been operating since 2019 and counts more than 40 agents, making us one of the largest agencies in Durres and Albania. Century 21 is a real estate brand consisting of franchised broker offices in 86 countries worldwide with more t…
