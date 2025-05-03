  1. Realting.com
Art Balt's Estate

Latvia, Jurmala
Real estate agency
2012
2 years 5 months
English, Русский
artbalts-estate.lv/ru/
About the agency

Real Estate Agency in Latvia, specializing in all types of real estate transactions, as well as support in obtaining a residence permit in Latvia.

We help you find the one option that you can only say, “Yes, this is my home!”

Services
  • 24/7 – We work only for you.
  • Selection of real estate - free of all current offers on the market in your criteria.
  • Showing of selected objects in Latvia is free of charge, including on weekends and holidays.
  • Schedule of shows - an individual schedule of shows and work with you, taking into account your wishes.
  • Property prices are from the developer or owner.
  • The transaction is carried out in strict compliance with the legislation of Latvia.

There are no additional commissions. The buyer pays only taxes and official payments.

We appreciate your time. Therefore, we come to the meeting with reliable presentation information on the entire spectrum of the real estate market in the city of Latvia of interest to you, or under your specific wishes and criteria.

In practice, following the results of the meeting, you will have a full understanding of each object in your criteria and the real estate market as a whole, according to the procedure for registration of the purchase and sale transaction, starting from the arrival to view the objects to the solemn presentation of documents on the right to property.

You will also receive all the necessary information regarding the procedure for obtaining a residence permit in Latvia.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:27
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Latvia
Viktorija Moschinskaya
Viktorija Moschinskaya
