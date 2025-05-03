Art Balt's Estate

Services

Selection of real estate - free of all current offers on the market in your criteria.

Showing of selected objects in Latvia is free of charge, including on weekends and holidays.

Schedule of shows - an individual schedule of shows and work with you, taking into account your wishes.

Property prices are from the developer or owner.

The transaction is carried out in strict compliance with the legislation of Latvia.

There are no additional commissions. The buyer pays only taxes and official payments.

We appreciate your time. Therefore, we come to the meeting with reliable presentation information on the entire spectrum of the real estate market in the city of Latvia of interest to you, or under your specific wishes and criteria.

In practice, following the results of the meeting, you will have a full understanding of each object in your criteria and the real estate market as a whole, according to the procedure for registration of the purchase and sale transaction, starting from the arrival to view the objects to the solemn presentation of documents on the right to property.

You will also receive all the necessary information regarding the procedure for obtaining a residence permit in Latvia.