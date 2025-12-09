  1. Realting.com
Latvia, Jurmala
Real estate agency
2004
4 years 8 months
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
www.vipreal.lv
About the agency

The company "VIP Real" was founded in 2004 and had the name «MC Real», but considering the work with properties only premium class in 2015, we rebranded and changed its name to "VIP Real". By focusing its activities only in the luxury real estate resort town of Jurmala, we have accumulated extensive experience in transactions and gained a reputation as a reliable business partner in the market. In this regard, we are actively developing commercial real estate, as well as the sale of property in Riga.

At the moment, we can offer our customers the following services:

• Sale / purchase and tenancy of properties in Jurmala and Riga,

• Sale / purchase of commercial and investment properties in Jurmala and Riga,

• Development of real estate projects,

• Legal support of transactions and registration of a residence permit.

Reputation and good name of the company gives us a significant advantage over the competition and significantly expands the range of potential customers. Therefore, we value our name and always consider the fact that one of the main values of the businessperson is time. To our potential customers we provide with only accurate information about real objects, and we are trying to do it as soon as possible. In its activities, "VIP Real" guided by principles of professionalism, credibility and integrity.

Our company guarantees to provide an individual approach to each client, we provide only those services that are well versed in and are specialists. A team of our staff-professionals is always happy to help you.

Services
  • Sale/purchase and rental of real estate in Jurmala and Riga,
  • Sale/purchase of commercial and investment real estate in Jurmala and Riga
  • Development of real estate projects,
  • Legal support of transactions and registration of a residence permit.
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 05:11
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Riga)
Monday
10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 18:00
Thursday
10:00 - 18:00
Friday
10:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
