Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat

Luksuzni stambeni kompleks smješten u živopisnom gradu Tivtu, Crna Gora. Apartmani u ovom kompleksu osmišljeni su sa posebnom pažnjom prema detaljima, pružajući sve potrebne komforne uslove za ugodan život.
Lokacija
Savršeno smješten u mirnom dijelu Tivta, okružen borovom šumom, idealan za one koji žele uživati u spokojnom okruženju. Lokacija nudi odličnu ravnotežu između tišine prirode i blizine infrastrukture, te omogućava brzo povezivanje sa svim važnim sadržajima. U neposrednoj blizini kompleksa nalaze se prodavnice, restorani, čiste plaže i šetalište prestižne luke Porto Montenegro, koja je među najpoznatijim na Jadranu.
Pored toga, međunarodni aerodrom Tivat je udaljen samo 5 minuta vožnje, što olakšava pristup svim bitnim destinacijama. Izbor Tivta kao mjesta za vaš novi dom znači pristup modernoj infrastrukturi, vrhunskim sadržajem i kvalitetnom životu u razvijenom odmaralištu.
Kompleks će biti profesionalno održavan od strane specijalizovane agencije, što garantuje dugoročnu kvalitetu življenja.
