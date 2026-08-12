Seaview Townhouses for Sale in UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Sea view

Beachfront Townhouses for Sale in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
20
Abu Dhabi
25
Abu Dhabi Emirate
29
Sharjah Emirate
6
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
gateway 2 Luxurious life on the seashore in Ras-al-Haim (UAE) gateway residences-this is …
$639,337
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia   at   The   Tal   and mdash;   is a new project by E…
$336,508
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$1,99M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
$1,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
$427,159
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   — This is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created for a pe…
$701,587
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia   at   The   Valley   —   is a new project by Emaar P…
$499,045
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$475,347
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go