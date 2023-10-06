Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Dubai, UAE

178 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Property Features: - Open plan layout in sportscity - Sound isolated - Heat isolated - Kitc…
€1,08M
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Portofino at Damac Lagoons is a new development by Damac Properties that offers elegant desi…
€567,935
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Introducing DAMAC Lagoons, chic townhouses with gleaming facades located in a new residentia…
€613,112
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
€600,204
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€645,381
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
€645,381
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€756,128
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Verona at Damac Hills 2 is a new vibrant and extraordinary development by Damac Properties t…
€472,161
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
An innovative townhouse complex in Dubai Land. Based on the concept of the house as a reposi…
€387,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
A new project from a reliable developer, which is designed to become a happy place where eve…
€657,534
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Feel the charm of life thanks to elegant, luxurious villas and townhouses with 4 and 5 bedro…
€744,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 3
Morocco — the last cluster in DAMAC Lagoons from DAMAC Properties, which was announced in th…
€998,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
Morocco — the last cluster in DAMAC Lagoons from DAMAC Properties, which was announced in th…
€749,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Shamsa Valley | Spacious | Luxury villa / townhouses Expo City Dubai, Expo 2020, Dubai, Unit…
€866,760
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
Shamsa Valley | Spacious | Luxury villa / townhouses Expo City Dubai, Expo 2020, Dubai, Unit…
€866,760
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€1,05M
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing 3 bedroom townhouse offers a perfect retreat fo…
€361,412
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you Malta, located in the newest master community in Dubai, Damac Lag…
€598,309
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Verona at Damac Hills 2 is a new vibrant and extraordinary development by Damac Properties t…
€472,161
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
A fully furnished 5-bedroom Brand new villa with the most exquisite and finely selected furn…
€8,31M
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Mudon Al Ranim is a new exclusive residential living spaces are set around the perimeter of …
€789,688
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Mudon Al Ranim is a new exclusive residential living spaces are set around the perimeter of …
€800,272
Townhouse in Deira, UAE
Townhouse
Deira, UAE
Area 169 m²
Townhouse at Mangrove Residences, Expo City Dubai
€702,038
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Townhouse at MAY, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai
€620,117

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

