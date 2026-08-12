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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
20
Abu Dhabi
25
Abu Dhabi Emirate
29
Sharjah Emirate
6
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia   at   The   Tal   and mdash;   is a new project by E…
$336,508
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Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$1,99M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   — This is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created for a pe…
$701,587
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia   at   The   Valley   —   is a new project by Emaar P…
$499,045
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$475,347
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Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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