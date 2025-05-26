Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
10
Abu Dhabi
15
Abu Dhabi Emirate
18
Sharjah Emirate
37
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Hello! Great offer: 3 and 4 bedroom townhouses are on sale from a reliable company, Dubai Ho…
$736,986
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go