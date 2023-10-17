Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 15
€1,47M
Townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Lift in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Lift
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 1
The complex brings to life the dream of a luxurious life on the seashore with the sophistica…
€333,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
€1,43M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” The property a…
€985,976
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
€462,591
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
€453,844
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
€453,844
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
€933,863
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
€656,298
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home with room to grow, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the north of Y…
€440,991
3 room townhouse with garage, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a natural island where every activity under the sun is just moments away. A sough…
€531,783
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
The Perfect Single Row Home For You & Your Family With smart fixtures, quality fittings a…
€518,813

