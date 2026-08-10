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Townhouses in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Abu Dhabi
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29 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$1,19M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Fay Valley is a collection of villas and townhouses in the eco-friendly area of Masdar City …
$855,022
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with Covered Parking on Yas Island Near Golf Courses These townhouses are located…
$920,261
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Townhouses with Premium Amenities and Easy Access to Airport in Khalifa City This developmen…
$1,29M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Baia by Reportage Group are waterfront townhouses for sale in Al Raha Creek, Abu Dhabi.Baia …
$1,06M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 7
Sensi is a modern coastal residence on Saadiyat Island with high investment potential.Sensi …
$3,50M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$1,00M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 5
Baia by Reportage Group are waterfront townhouses for sale in Al Raha Creek, Abu Dhabi.Baia …
$1,08M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Fay Valley is a collection of villas and townhouses in the eco-friendly area of Masdar City …
$993,895
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses in the flagship Bayn project in the unique coastal area of Gantut, between Dubai …
$729,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room townhouse in Abu Al Abyad, United Arab Emirates
3 room townhouse
Abu Al Abyad, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Looking to buy investment property by the sea without risks and overpayments? While most in…
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Hudayriyat Golf Estates: a premium community on Hudayriyat Island!Hudayriyat Golf Estates is…
$1,35M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Townhouses with Flexible Payment Options in Abu Dhabi The townhouse community is loca…
$1,20M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$884,422
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Townhouses with Premium Amenities and Easy Access to Airport in Khalifa City This developmen…
$1,20M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with Covered Parking on Yas Island Near Golf Courses These townhouses are located…
$1,01M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Hudayriyat Golf Estates: a premium community on Hudayriyat Island!Hudayriyat Golf Estates is…
$1,16M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
$454,293
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” The property a…
$986,950
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
$454,293
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 15
$1,55M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
$933,708
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
$463,048
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a natural island where every activity under the sun is just moments away. A sough…
$531,695
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
$656,189
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
The Perfect Single Row Home For You & Your Family With smart fixtures, quality fittings a…
$518,727
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
$1,42M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home with room to grow, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the north of Y…
$441,427
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the serene and fast-developing Khalifa City, this Italian-inspired townhouse comm…
$1,20M
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Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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