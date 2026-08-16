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Townhouses in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

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6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$609,679
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DDA Real Estate
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$1,19M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 2
Masaar 3 is a forest oasis with smart homes, nature and investment appeal.Arada Developments…
$1,66M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
Masaar 3 is a forest oasis with smart homes, nature and investment appeal.Arada Developments…
$778,778
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
$531,233
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
$1,02M
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