Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Sharjah
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Sharjah, UAE

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€825,442
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/2
€919,949
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
€719,294
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€652,615
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€814,092
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking in Sharjah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
€1,03M

Properties features in Sharjah, UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir