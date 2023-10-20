Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

7 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€1,38M
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€756,167
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€728,785
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€498,002
Townhouse in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Area 21 m²
Located at the natural Hayat Island, the newest Mina Al Arab development offers spacious 2 b…
€488,630
Townhouse in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Area 27 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhouses in a luxurious residential community of Ras Al Khaimah. Marbel…
€617,217
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ras, UAE
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ras, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 28/2
In the very center of Benidorm, two large avant-garde buildings rise, from which views of th…
€678,093

