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Townhouses in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
The Last-Ever Townhouses Opportunity in Prestigious Al Hamra Village Representing an exclusi…
$1,04M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island - branded residences by the sea with full service, land…
$2,64M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and beach access! A wonderful apartment for li…
$1,82M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in the collection of coastal luxury residences Falcon Island from developer Al Ham…
$857,767
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
The Last-Ever Townhouses Opportunity in Prestigious Al Hamra Village Representing an exclusi…
$1,34M
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Townhouse in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Area 21 m²
Located at the natural Hayat Island, the newest Mina Al Arab development offers spacious 2 b…
$517,320
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Area 27 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhouses in a luxurious residential community of Ras Al Khaimah. Marbel…
$653,457
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