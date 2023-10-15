Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Sharjah Emirate
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

Sharjah
6
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in city center in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Area 206 m²
€918,907
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€471,600
3 room townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€652,885
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 247 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€725,658
3 room townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€612,484
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€678,524
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,35M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€440,264
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€828,731
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€505,335
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/2
€923,624
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
€722,167
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 247 m²
Floor 2/2
€659,359
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€817,336
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€655,216
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 251 m²
Presenting Hayyan Phase 1 – Arim Homes by Alef Group, A new collection of luxury villas, tow…
€569,494
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 238 m²
Presenting Hayyan Phase 1 – Arim Homes by Alef Group, A new collection of luxury villas, tow…
€517,698
3 room townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Presenting Hayyan Phase 1 – Arim Homes by Alef Group, A new collection of luxury villas, tow…
€502,159
3 room townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 191 m²
Presenting Hayyan Phase 1 – Arim Homes by Alef Group, A new collection of luxury villas, tow…
€465,902
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
€431,717
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€439,228
3 room townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€635,015
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€678,524
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€832,357
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€678,524

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir