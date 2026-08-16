Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

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Beachfront Apartments in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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Mina Al arab
56
Maqawwarah
5
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3
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136 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/15
Luxury Beachfront & Uninterrupted Sea View Apartment in Miraggio, RAK Al Marjan Island stand…
$679,005
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1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments With Panoramic Sunset Views on Al Marjan Island These apartments are part…
$520,532
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1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 16
Elegant Design Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah This branded luxury reside…
$522,846
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 15/18
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments Designed by Elie Saab on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island i…
$992,481
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 10/18
Apartments by the sea for life and investment! With a gorgeous panoramic view of the sea! In…
$511,446
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/19
Exclusive Sheraton Apartments Steps from the Shore in Al Marjan Island Located on Al Marjan …
$1,07M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 6/12
Investment-Friendly Properties Near the Upcoming Casino Resort on Al Marjan Island These pro…
$2,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Floor 4/9
Luxurious apartments in the Fortune Bay Residences project on Al Marjan Island! Completely f…
$2,07M
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/9
Luxurious apartments in the Fortune Bay Residences project on Al Marjan Island! Completely f…
$971,419
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/11
Sea View Homes in Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah This boutique waterfront residential pr…
$524,002
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartments in the innovative project Gianfranco Ferre Residences on the first coastline of t…
$3,15M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
Apartments with Wynn Casino Views and Post-Handover Payment Plan in Ras Al Khaima RAK Centra…
$489,300
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Studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/21
Branded apartments in the complex Franck Muller Aeternitas in Dubai Marina! For life and inv…
$226,009
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/8
Fully Furnished Beachfront Apartments in Al Marjan Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is one…
$658,184
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/15
Beachfront Apartments with Casino and Sea View in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island in Ras Al …
$1,24M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
Floor 4/15
Fully Furnished Premium Apartments in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island These apartments in a …
$2,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 7/11
Sea View Homes in Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah This boutique waterfront residential pr…
$754,193
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 7/14
Apartments in the iconic residential complex Marriot Resort & Residences! High return on inv…
$1,12M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/23
Beachfront Luxury Apartments and Townhouses on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island, located of…
$2,33M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/18
Exclusive Waterfront Apartments with Wynn Casino Views in Ras Al Khaimah Ras Al Khaimah, the…
$992,481
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 441 m²
Number of floors 18
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments Designed by Elie Saab on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island i…
$6,54M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments With Panoramic Sunset Views on Al Marjan Island These apartments are part…
$1,12M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 12/15
Fully Furnished Premium Apartments in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island These apartments in a …
$1,14M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments With Panoramic Sunset Views on Al Marjan Island These apartments are part…
$768,074
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/13
Fully Furnished Apartments with Post-Handover Installments on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Is…
$718,334
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 16
Elegant Design Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah This branded luxury reside…
$858,300
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments With Panoramic Sunset Views on Al Marjan Island These apartments are part…
$1,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 40
Apartmens with 2-Year Post-Handover Payment Plan in Ras Al Khaimah’s New Business District D…
$525,159
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/18
Apartments in the luxurious waterfront complex Waterfront in Al Hamra Village! Picturesque s…
$465,753
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 5/10
Premium residential complex Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah! Apartments for …
$904,110
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in Ras al-Khaimah

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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