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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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Mina Al arab
56
Maqawwarah
5
Khuzam
3
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 9/19
Apartments on the seashore on the island in Ras-al-Haim The Bay Residences complex is loc…
$273,623
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 17
$1,15M
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DDA Real Estate
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Property types in Ras al-Khaimah

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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