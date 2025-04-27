Show property on map Show properties list
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/12
Located just minutes from the soon-to-open Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort, these luxurious apa…
$592,914
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID RAH 5009 thebeachvista — Complex -re -prospecting, in The Beach Vista from Range …
$354,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
ID RAH 5003JW Marriott Residences JW Marriott Residences will be part of the JW Marriott Res…
$749,000
RCST RCST
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/18
Al Marjan Island is one of the most desirable locations in Ras Al Khaimah, offering direct a…
$1,22M
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
ID RAH 5004Address Residences will be a luxury resort on View Island, part of Al Marjan Isla…
$800,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 11/15
Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a stunning man-made archipelago stretching into the Ar…
$499,840
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID RAH 5007 majordevelopment representatives of the complex of the complex of the comple…
$354,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/23
Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a rapidly emerging waterfront destination combining lu…
$959,464
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 12
ID RAH 5002Quattro Del Mar will be a new project in the area of Mina Al Arab on Hayat Island…
$238,000
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2/15
Positioned along the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, these modern apartments offer a se…
$2,01M
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/15
These luxurious apartments are located on Al Marjan Island, a prestigious coastal destinatio…
$759,527
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 20
ID RAH 5012Costa Mare by Ellington PropertiesEllington Properties launches new waterfront pr…
$354,000
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/23
Situated in one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most prestigious locations, these elegant apartments off…
$1,40M
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
ID RAH 5008 masaresidence — Brended the design of theoooinspireDBYSTARCKNALMARCHAN
$436,000
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 17/18
These newly developed apartments are located on the prestigious Al Marjan Island in Ras Al K…
$1,19M
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/15
Set along the sparkling shores of the Arabian Gulf, Al Marjan Island is one of Ras Al Khaima…
$1,24M
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
ID Rah 5010 uncompromisinglyMomoryavavlamer la Mer — The exquisite complex developed…
$517,000
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/12
Set along the pristine shoreline of Al Marjan Island, these high-end apartments combine beac…
$1,43M
4 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 18
Situated in one of the most scenic and rapidly developing areas of Ras Al Khaimah, these lux…
$1,99M
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/18
Located just moments away from the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, these luxury apart…
$533,160
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2/18
Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a spectacular coastal destination, offering a luxuriou…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/15
These premium apartments are located on the picturesque Al Marjan Island, one of the fastest…
$1,01M
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID RAH 5006Al Hamra Waterfront is a coastal complex of luxury apartments with sea views. Enj…
$299,000
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/18
$746,888
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
A new long-awaited project with a private beach from Ellington on the Sea of ​​Sea in Ras-El…
$600,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 11/17
These high-end apartments are ideally located just minutes from the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan …
$625,088
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/28
Al Marjan Island is a premier coastal destination in Ras Al Khaimah, offering an elegant lif…
$831,918
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID RAH 5001The Beach Residences The Beach Residences is a new luxury project on Al Marjan Is…
$299,000
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 16
ID RAH 5004MoonStone is a new premium project in Ras Al Khaimah from OCTA/Durar F5. Construc…
$572,000
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 36 m²
ID RAH 5012SKAI Apartments by RAK Properties in Ras Al KhaimahThe new SKAI project from RAK …
$206,000
