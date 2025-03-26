Residential complex Bounty Island

The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the waters of the Arabian Gulf. It boasts a variety of landscapes, from white sandy beaches to reserves of dense mango trees that are home to gazelles, flamingos, rare species of turtles, and other animals, making it one of the most precious natural gems of the UAE.

The island is characterized by excellent transport accessibility. The complex is just 50 minutes from Dubai and 30 minutes from Sharjah. A key advantage is the construction of the largest casino in the world near the island, which water streetcars will serve. This will ensure high occupancy of the complex all year round and high returns for investors.

The island is connected to the mainland by a futuristic bridge, a marina, and a helipad. The island has an 18-hole golf course for professional play. Along the waterfront is a promenade with shopping centers, numerous boutiques, cozy cafes, restaurants, and recreational areas, making this place very convenient for residents.

Layouts (turnkey):

1-bedroom residence / Area from 47.5 m2 / Price from $301,500

2-bedroom residence / Area from 51,3 m2 / Price from $383,000

3-bedroom residence / Area from 187,7 m2 / Price from $1,349,000

Villa with 4 bedrooms / Area from 447,9 m2 / Price from $2,888,000

Villa with 5 bedrooms / Area from 671,3 m2 / Price from $4,525,000

Villa with 6 bedrooms / Area from 904,8 m2 / Price from $6,364,000

Infrastructure:

Reserves & Parks

Lagoons & Private Beaches

Fitness Centers

Swimming pools & Spa complexes

Children's Playgrounds

Sports Grounds & Skateboarding Area

Tennis Courts & Treadmills

Gymnasium & Play Areas

Business Lounges & Meeting Spaces

Movie Theaters & Entertainment Centers

Shopping Centers & Stores

Cafes & Restaurants

Golf Course

Yacht Club & Water Sports Club

The project provides the comprehensive services of a management company, which will fully take care of all issues related to leasing the property and maximizing income. The management process is fully automated and world-class premium, including maintenance and taxes, allowing investors to receive a fully passive cash flow.