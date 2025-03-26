  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Umm Al Quwain
  4. Residential complex Bounty Island

Residential complex Bounty Island

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,500
BTC
3.5862825
ETH
187.9723975
USDT
298 088.3785080
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 24620
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Umm al-Quwain
  • City
    Umm Al Quwain

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the waters of the Arabian Gulf. It boasts a variety of landscapes, from white sandy beaches to reserves of dense mango trees that are home to gazelles, flamingos, rare species of turtles, and other animals, making it one of the most precious natural gems of the UAE.

The island is characterized by excellent transport accessibility. The complex is just 50 minutes from Dubai and 30 minutes from Sharjah. A key advantage is the construction of the largest casino in the world near the island, which water streetcars will serve. This will ensure high occupancy of the complex all year round and high returns for investors.

The island is connected to the mainland by a futuristic bridge, a marina, and a helipad. The island has an 18-hole golf course for professional play. Along the waterfront is a promenade with shopping centers, numerous boutiques, cozy cafes, restaurants, and recreational areas, making this place very convenient for residents.

 

Layouts (turnkey):

  • 1-bedroom residence / Area from 47.5 m2 / Price from $301,500
  • 2-bedroom residence / Area from 51,3 m2 / Price from $383,000
  • 3-bedroom residence / Area from 187,7 m2 / Price from $1,349,000

 

  • Villa with 4 bedrooms / Area from 447,9 m2 / Price from $2,888,000
  • Villa with 5 bedrooms / Area from 671,3 m2 / Price from $4,525,000
  • Villa with 6 bedrooms / Area from 904,8 m2 / Price from $6,364,000

 

Infrastructure:

  • Reserves & Parks
  • Lagoons & Private Beaches
  • Fitness Centers
  • Swimming pools & Spa complexes
  • Children's Playgrounds
  • Sports Grounds & Skateboarding Area
  • Tennis Courts & Treadmills
  • Gymnasium & Play Areas
  • Business Lounges & Meeting Spaces
  • Movie Theaters & Entertainment Centers
  • Shopping Centers & Stores
  • Cafes & Restaurants
  • Golf Course
  • Yacht Club & Water Sports Club

The project provides the comprehensive services of a management company, which will fully take care of all issues related to leasing the property and maximizing income. The management process is fully automated and world-class premium, including maintenance and taxes, allowing investors to receive a fully passive cash flow.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.5
Price per m², USD 6,347
Apartment price, USD 301,500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 51.3
Price per m², USD 7,466
Apartment price, USD 383,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 187.7
Price per m², USD 7,187
Apartment price, USD 1,35M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 447.9 – 1 035.0
Price per m², USD 6,149 – 7,036
Apartment price, USD 2,89M – 6,36M

Location on the map

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apartment building Waterside by LIV
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,05M
Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Jumeirah Asora Bay with swimming pools, a wellness center and panoramic views, La Mer, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$100,69M
Residential complex New Reef 999 Residence with swimming pools and kids' play areas close to highways, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$323,113
Residential quarter DAMAC Lagoons Morocco
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$803,223
Residential complex CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$339,155
You are viewing
Residential complex Bounty Island
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Aqua Dimore by Vincitore
Apartment building Aqua Dimore by Vincitore
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$215,038
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Enjoy the elegance of studios, apartments and villas that feature private pools designed by experts, located in the elite Dubai Science Park community within Al Barsha South. This prime location offers residents easy access to the city's core areas, major malls and popular beaches. 'Aqua …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Signature Mansions — new gated residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and a highway, Jumeirah Golf Estates
Residential complex Signature Mansions — new gated residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and a highway, Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$12,82M
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, cinemas and panoramic views of the city and the golf course. The residence features an infinity pool. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located cl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$888,276
We offer apartments with a picturesque view of the city. The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a lounge area, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground. Facilities and equipment in the house Double gl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications