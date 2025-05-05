  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Baltimore Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Baltimore Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7
ID: 24894
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419671
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Baltimore is a residential project, which will become not only a place for life, but the real source of inspiration and coziness. This project ideally combines everything necessary for comfortable and active life in the modern city. Located in the prestigious and picturesque surroundings, it opens unbelievable opportunities for recreation, work and communication with friends and family.

All details are thought out hee for your convenience and leisure time, from spacious and luminous rooms with large windows to stylish and functional kitchens, which will allow you to enjoy every moment at home. Spacious and comfortable bedrooms, rendered using high-quality materials, will ensure the real relaxation and coziness.

For those, who like active lifestyle, there are modern amenities. The complex includes a fitness center, where you can keep fit and go in for sports any time. Basketball and football grounds, ideal for sports entertainment with your friends outdoors, are waiting for you. There are also jogging and bike tracks, a pet park.

The unique atmosphere of the area will create the ideal conditions for those, who are looking for not only accommodation, but a place for proper rest.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • basketball court
  • jogging and bike paths
  • kids' playground
  • football field
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • pet park
  • fitness club
  • barbecue area

Completion — 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 50/50.

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only with appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Town Square makes this complex the ideal choice. The areas offers numerous amenities, which make life comfortable and diverse. The skate park is the ideal place for young people and everybody, who wants to keep fit. Activity fans can skateboard, scooter and roller skate here. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, allowing to go shopping and enjoy delicious food easily and quickly. There is a spacial pet park in the area. This is a safe and well-maintained space, where your pets can run, play and communicate with other dogs. Regular events and parties promote strengthening of relationships between residents and create the community feeling.

  • District 2020 – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall — 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes
  • DWC Airport — 25 minutes
  • Dubai Intl Airport — 28 minutes
  • Dubai Mall — 29 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

