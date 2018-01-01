  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,06M
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a multipurpose room and a yoga studio.

Completion - December, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, hob, fridge/freezer, washer-dryer, dishwasher)
  • Marble floors
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 7 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€499,000
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Heights | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€851,000
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€297,000
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Sharjah, UAE
from
€495,171
Residential complex Luxury seafront apartments in the Ocean House complex with first-class infrastructure, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,85M
You are viewing
Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,06M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Park Horizon close to the city center, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Park Horizon close to the city center, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€516,656
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, landscaped green areas, a kids' play room, a gym. Completion - September, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, near cafes, restaurants and shops. Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
Residential complex New luxury residence Casa Canal with a swimming pool, a spa center and around-the-clock security, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury residence Casa Canal with a swimming pool, a spa center and around-the-clock security, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,57M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private elevators, parking spaces, views of the city and the canal. The residence features around-the-clock concierge service, a cinema, lounge areas, an indoor swimming pool, a cafe, a spa center, a gym. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure DIFC - 5 minutes Burj Al Arab - 7 minutes Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
Apartment building 1BR | Reva Residence | Business Bay
Apartment building 1BR | Reva Residence | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€235,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Reva Residence by Damac Properties Key Highlights; Spacious lobby with 24-hour reception assistance Landscaped gardens Temperature-controlled pool State-of-the-art gym with separate changing rooms for men & women Fully fitted kitchen Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 474 Sqft Open kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Kid’s play area Health care centre Restaurant & Cafe Retail & Dining area Supermarket & Shopping area Garden & Park Spa & Sauna room Running, Cycling & Jogging track Sports court Community Hall Hospital School & Institute Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation Steam area Concierge desk Landscaped garden Nearby Neighbourhood; City Walk – 2.8Km DIFC – 2.9Km Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.2Km The Polo Residence – 4.2Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go