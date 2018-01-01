Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, landscaped green areas, a kids' play room, a gym.
Completion - September, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a green area between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, near cafes, restaurants and shops.
Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
We offer apartments with private elevators, parking spaces, views of the city and the canal.
The residence features around-the-clock concierge service, a cinema, lounge areas, an indoor swimming pool, a cafe, a spa center, a gym.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
DIFC - 5 minutes
Burj Al Arab - 7 minutes
Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Reva Residence by Damac Properties
Key Highlights;
Spacious lobby with 24-hour reception assistance
Landscaped gardens
Temperature-controlled pool
State-of-the-art gym with separate changing rooms for men & women
Fully fitted kitchen
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 474 Sqft
Open kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Kid’s play area
Health care centre
Restaurant & Cafe
Retail & Dining area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Garden & Park
Spa & Sauna room
Running, Cycling & Jogging track
Sports court
Community Hall
Hospital
School & Institute
Fitness centre
Yoga & Meditation
Steam area
Concierge desk
Landscaped garden
Nearby Neighbourhood;
City Walk – 2.8Km
DIFC – 2.9Km
Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.2Km
The Polo Residence – 4.2Km
