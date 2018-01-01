  1. Realting.com
  New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€593,309
;
20
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments, villas, and townhouses with panoramic views of the coast.

Each villas is equipped with an elevator.

The residence features around-the-clock security, conference rooms, a kids' play room, a billiard room, gardens, a cafe and a lounge area, a cinema, an events room, a spa center with a fitness room, saunas, a steam bath, swimming pools for children and adults, a yoga area, an outdoor dining area.

Completion - September, 2025.

  • European kitchens, equipped with appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the promenade, near shops, restaurants, tram stops and a metro station, Sheikh Zayed Road, 30 minutes away from the international airport, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai.

Dubai, UAE

