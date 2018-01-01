New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €133,002

65 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Apartment with a smart home system in one of Dubai's most prestigious areas. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Tria – is an elite residential building that will be the embodiment of a luxurious life, functional design and modern technological solutions. Located in one of the most prestigious and futuristic areas of the city, the building will allow residents to enjoy a well-developed infrastructure and first-class amenities. All residences have personal balconies and panoramic windows, from where breathtaking views open. The apartments will create minimalist interiors, supplemented by exquisite decoration. In townhouses and penthouses, in addition to all the listed amenities, there are personal gardens on the roof. IN EACH ANIMAL UNIT: - non-key access system; - smart home system using tablets and smartphones; - air filtration system; - branded built-in appliances. HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS: - a pool at the level of the podium and an infinity pool with rooftop relaxation areas; - fitness room; - a wellness center with a sauna, steam room, meditation room and changing rooms; - a zone for yoga; - playground and pool; - landscaped gardens; - courts for paddle tennis and squash; - a club house with meeting rooms, play areas and lounges; - open cinema; - karaoke room; - barbecue areas; - library and reading area. The Tria project will be located in the developed Dubai Silicon Oasis area, which is one of the most popular places in Dubai for the rental and purchase of real estate. - To the Dubai Business Center – Business Bay, DIFC and Downtown Dubai – 20 – 25 minutes - Jumeirah Beach and Kite Beach - 30 min - To Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes - To Al Maktoum International Airport – in 35 minutes. Within a 10-minute drive from the complex there are many places for walking and entertainment centers. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!