New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

We offer luminous apartments, villas, and townhouses with panoramic views of the coast.
Each villas is equipped with an elevator.
The residence features around-the-clock security, conference rooms, a kids' play room, a billiard room, gardens, a cafe and a lounge area, a cinema, an events room, a spa center with a fitness room, saunas, a steam bath, swimming pools for children and adults, a yoga area, an outdoor dining area.
Completion - September, 2025.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located on the promenade, near shops, restaurants, tram stops and a metro station, Sheikh Zayed Road, 30 minutes away from the international airport, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai.