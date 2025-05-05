Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments Izzzi Life with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Imagine living in a cozy and modern hotel apartment complex located in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle.

The five-storey Izzzi Life Mint complex offers 115 elegant apartments for purchase, ideal for single people and couples, as well as for families with children. Each apartment is designed taking into account modern trends and equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay. Each apartment has its own balcony or terrace where you can enjoy fresh air and beautiful views. The complex has everything so that you can keep fit and spend time with pleasure: a swimming pool, a modern gym. Underground parking and 24-hour security will provide you with peace of mind and safety.

Walking through parks and squares will help you relax and enjoy nature. A wide selection of shops, cafes and restaurants will satisfy every taste. Thanks to the convenient location of the complex, you can easily reach anywhere in the city or airport both by personal and public transport.

Advantages

Guaranteed income - 8%.

Circle Mall - 2 minutes

Dubai Hills Mall - 7 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes

Dubai Marina - 10 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 20 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure