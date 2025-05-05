  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments Izzzi Life with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,838
14/04/2025
$263,678
13/04/2025
$263,833
12/04/2025
$264,815
11/04/2025
$270,802
10/04/2025
$271,905
09/04/2025
$273,269
08/04/2025
$273,100
06/04/2025
$273,261
05/04/2025
$270,773
04/04/2025
$274,389
03/04/2025
$277,431
02/04/2025
$276,849
01/04/2025
$276,223
30/03/2025
$275,376
29/03/2025
$277,433
28/03/2025
$278,445
27/03/2025
$277,469
26/03/2025
$277,296
25/03/2025
$276,347
24/03/2025
$275,402
ID: 20201
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2384113
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Imagine living in a cozy and modern hotel apartment complex located in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle.

The five-storey Izzzi Life Mint complex offers 115 elegant apartments for purchase, ideal for single people and couples, as well as for families with children. Each apartment is designed taking into account modern trends and equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay. Each apartment has its own balcony or terrace where you can enjoy fresh air and beautiful views. The complex has everything so that you can keep fit and spend time with pleasure: a swimming pool, a modern gym. Underground parking and 24-hour security will provide you with peace of mind and safety.

Walking through parks and squares will help you relax and enjoy nature. A wide selection of shops, cafes and restaurants will satisfy every taste. Thanks to the convenient location of the complex, you can easily reach anywhere in the city or airport both by personal and public transport.

Advantages

Guaranteed income - 8%.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Circle Mall - 2 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 7 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments Izzzi Life with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,838
