  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Seslia Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with a swimming pool and a gym close to Palm Jumeirah in JVT, Dubai

Seslia Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with a swimming pool and a gym close to Palm Jumeirah in JVT, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€301,497
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer modern furnished apartments.

The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • JBR - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Hayyan
Sharjah, UAE
from
€489,471
Residential complex New residence Beverly Boulevard with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€155,455
Residential complex New residence Binghatti Orchid with a swimming pool and gardens, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€693,469
Apartment building 1BR | The Quayside | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€449,000
Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills
Dubai, UAE
from
€340,787
You are viewing
Seslia Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with a swimming pool and a gym close to Palm Jumeirah in JVT, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€301,497
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Volta Tiger
Apartment building Volta Tiger
Dubai, UAE
from
€376,280
Completion date: 2025
VOLGA TOWER IN JVT INITIAL PRICES 1BHK - 1.500.000 dirhams and up to 2.5 million. 2BHK - 2.000.000 AED M 2.8 M read more 3BHK - 3.200.000 Dirhams UAE M The amount of VZ: 1 Bedroom — 50,000 dirhams UAE 2 Bedrooms — 50,000 dirhams UAE 3 Bedrooms — 50,000 dirhams UAE. GENERALLY NOT RETURNING🔺The most beautiful place in JVT, right next to Al Khail Avenue shopping center. Initial contribution 10% 32% During construction 10% in transmission 48% 4 years after delivery 🛑🛑Note: if the client does not need mail transfer every year, a discount of 1.5 % of the price is provided.
Residential complex New residence Oxford 10 with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Oxford 10 with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€496,111
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features barbecue areas, gardens and parks, a gym, bike paths, a spa area, a sports ground, a swimming pool, restaurants. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 26 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes Dubai Marina - 8 km Business Bay - 15 minutes International airport - 18 km
Residential complex Apartamenty s mnogochislennymi udobstvami
Residential complex Apartamenty s mnogochislennymi udobstvami
Dubai, UAE
from
€580,003
Area 68–180 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel & Residences — a new project from DMCC, which is being implemented in collaboration with Accor. The 81-story complex in Uptown Dubai will house offices on 22 floors and 227 unmixed residences on the upper 28 floors: apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms, duplexes with two bedrooms and only two penthouses with three bedrooms. In addition, the 188-room SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel from the world-famous Accor Group operator will be located on 10 floors. The area for the sale of real estate varies from 58 square meters. m to 325 square meters. m. Each residence has a balcony and a ladies room, and in some planning options — a maid’s room and a laundry room that provides residents with absolute comfort. Residents of SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel & amp; Residences will be able to take advantage of the many amenities focused on a luxurious lifestyle, including: - separate entrance and lobby for residents; - An exclusive lounge for tenants; - a private cinema with the latest audiovisual technologies; - multifunctional space for private events; - indoor infinity pool with children's pool and a bungalow for relaxation; - fitness club SO / Fit; - children's club SO / Kids; - Sky lounge. Location: The SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel & Residences is conveniently located along Al Khail St, which leads to the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha St and Sheikh Zayed Rd. Thanks to this, residents of the complex can easily reach many popular locations, including Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport, which are within a 30-minute drive. There are several bus stops within walking distance, including JLT, Dubai Star Tower and JLT, The Dome Tower, as well as the DMCC Metro Station. A 20-minute walk from the SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel & Residences is the many socially significant facilities, including: - Island Mini Mart; - Flavors Super Market; - German Clinic 2 DMCC; - Modern Vet JLT; - Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable facilities in the UAE!
Realting.com
Go