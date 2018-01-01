  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential complex Viridis with water park, swimming pool, and sports fields, with the city views, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Viridis with water park, swimming pool, and sports fields, with the city views, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€98,000
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project has a water town with rides, a sports town, studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Payment plan:

  • 14% - at the time of booking
  • 7.5% - installment each month
Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a water park, open-air cinema, butterfly garden, zoo farm, picnic park, dance studio, yoga studio, tennis and paddle tennis courts, and sports fields.

Advantages

The property in this project can be purchased both for personal residence and for renting out with a good income.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has easy access to 4 highways, including Al Qudra Road. Travel time to main destinations:

  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Investment Park - 25 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes
  • Business Bay - 35 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina - 40 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Thyme Central Park | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,49M
Residential complex Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,79M
Residential complex Azizi Mina — beachfront residence by Azizi in the sought-after area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,17M
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with beaches and gardens in the city center, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€339,738
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€446,569
You are viewing
Residential complex Viridis with water park, swimming pool, and sports fields, with the city views, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€98,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€297,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Gate by Damac Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 15% During Construction – 55% On Handover – 30% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,130 Sqft Laundry area Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque Jogging, Cycling & Running track School Shopping & Supermarket Garden Yoga & Meditation Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Tennis court Location Nearby; The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins IMG World Of Adventure – 15 mins Hamdan Sports Complex – 15 mins Dubai Miracle Garden – 15 mins Downtown Dubai – 20 mins Atlantis Hotel – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,27M
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Lamtara, MJL, Dubai. Lamtara by Dubai Holding is residential building offering amazing units that are built with tranquil spacious & tastefully appointed building, it also has contemporary designed lobby lounges for its residents. Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 80% Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,815 Sqft Maid room Laundry area Powder room Dressing Balcony / Terrace 24/7 Security Beach access Dining & Retail outlet Green Surrounding Gym Health Care Centre Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Swimming pool Barbeque area Jogging, Running & Cycling track School & Institute Water activity Yoga & Meditation Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€250,668
Apartment with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Fawad Azizi Residence ‒ a new residential project located in Dubai Healthcare City. Each apartment has a well-thought-out layout, high-quality finishes, excellent modern design and spacious balconies that provide the possibility of a good rest in the open air. Fawad Azizi Residence residents have amenities such as: - « smart home »; - connection of apartments and studios to the central air conditioning system; - fitness room; - round-the-clock video surveillance and security; - barbecue area; - security; - pool; - playground; - tennis court; - underground parking; - treadmill; - recreation area; - landscaped garden; - covered parking; - greenhouse. LOCATION: Fawad Azizi Residence has convenient access to up to two important highways. This makes it easy to get by car to important Dubai attractions and to the industrial areas of the city. - Clemenceau Medical Center - 10 minutes on foot; - Latifa Hospital - 5 minutes by car; - Dubai Mall 10 minutes by car; - Jadaf MAG Creek Park - 10 minutes on foot; - Zabeel Park - 10 minutes by car; - Sports academies Al Wasl Swimming Academy and Al Wasl Table Tennis Academy - 5 minutes by car. DOUBLE: Dubai Healthcare City ‒ Dubai, known for its health and medical facilities, as well as easy access to the cultural center and the main attractions of the city. All this makes housing at Dubai Healthcare City an excellent choice for those who want to make a profitable investment. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!
Realting.com
Go