Apartments in the new residential complex Haven Bay by Metac in the area of Dubai Islands! Exclusive facilities! Amazing view of the Arabian Gulf! Popular neighborhood! Apartment with furnished kitchen and appliances! We will pick up housing with a favorable mortgage or installment rate in the UAE!
Facilities: infinity pool, equipped gym, play area, access to a private beach, landscaped gardens, round-the-clock security, restaurants and cafes and much more.
Location:
Haven Bay is located in the heart of old Dubai, providing easy access to the city’s main tourist and business districts such as Bur Dubai, Al Rigga and Dubai Creek. In the immediate surroundings, a well-developed transport system, including metro stations, bus routes and taxis, makes moving around the city convenient and fast.
10 min - Sheikh Zayed Rd;
10 min - Dubai Gold Souk and Spice Souk
12 min - Deira City Centre
15 min - Dubai International Airport (DXB)
17 min - Port Rashid;
20 min - Dubai Mall;
24 min - Burj Khalifa.
Availability of available apartments on request!
Write or call, we will advise for free!