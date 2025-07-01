Residential complex First-class residential complex VAL with a good infrastructure in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai, UAE

Val invites you to immerse yourself in a world of sophistication, where contemporary elegance meets tranquility. Val offers 121 residences, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. The interiors embody the philosophy of minimalist luxury, where every element is carefully thought out to create a stylish and comfortable space. Bright, open floor plans are filled with natural light, highlighting glossy surfaces and aquamarine accents that give each home a special freshness and lightness. Spacious floor plans with plenty of natural light highlight stylish glossy surfaces and aquamarine accents, creating an atmosphere of freshness and lightness in each residence.

The project offers a wide range of amenities that create a comfortable space for living, relaxing and socializing. At your disposal will be a modern swimming pool, ideal for swimming and relaxing on hot days. Next to the pool there are cozy sunbathing areas where you can enjoy the sun's rays and relax in the fresh air. For those who care about their health and physical fitness, there is a fitness room equipped with modern equipment, as well as a yoga room, where you can find harmony of body and mind. To recover and relax after training, you can visit the sauna, which will help relieve stress and improve overall well-being. The little residents of the complex will not be left without attention either - there is a separate children's pool for them, where they can safely splash and have fun. All the amenities of the project are aimed at creating a balance between an active lifestyle and opportunities for complete relaxation.

Advantages

Installments: 40/60

20% – initial payment

10% – July 2025

5% – January 2026

5% – July 2026

60% – after project delivery

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project’s location in the Al Jaddaf Waterfront area of ​​Dubai offers unique advantages for those who value a combination of secluded relaxation and convenient access to city life. Situated along the picturesque banks of Dubai Creek, this area has become one of the most attractive residential complexes in the city. It offers the perfect combination of a tranquil waterfront atmosphere with easy access to key business and entertainment areas of Dubai. Al Jaddaf Waterfront is renowned for its proximity to numerous amenities, as well as modern infrastructure that is ideal for comfortable living. Here you will be able to enjoy picturesque views of the water, as well as quick access to all important sites of the city. The area is located a short drive from business and entertainment centers, making it ideal for residents who value both privacy and proximity to dynamic city life.