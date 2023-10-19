Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Zeytinburnu
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Zeytinburnu, Turkey

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€2,09M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir