Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Zeytinburnu, Turkey

Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
Ready to Move Duplex Apartments in Fatih Istanbul. The turnkey apartments are located in the…
€342,000
Mir