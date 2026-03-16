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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Yozgat, Turkey

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 190m², €290,000Introducing the epitome of luxury living in t…
$332,215
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3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Price listDetached house, 3+1Floor: 1, , 100m², €1,800,000Step into a world where history an…
$2,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 200m², €840,000Imagine waking up every day to the mesmerizin…
$962,276
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AuraAura
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
Price listApartment, 1+1Floor: 4, , 50m², €95,000Welcome to an extraordinary lifestyle oppor…
$108,829
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1Floor: 2, , 63m², €91,500Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury l…
$105,392
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 2+1Floor: 1, , 160m², €335,000Discover a life of luxury and tranquility in …
$383,765
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2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 2+1 (Duplex)Floor: 2, , 110m², €144,000Welcome to your dream retreat in…
$164,962
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
Price listApartment, 2+1Floor: 1, , 95m², €89,000Welcome to your future oasis in the heart o…
$101,955
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Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
ID: 628🏡 IKY River Panorama | Both | AlanyaOn sale a cozy apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 40…
$92,137
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1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 1+1Floor: 2, , 50m², €70,000Welcome to your future home, a luxurious ur…
$80,190
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5 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 5+1 (Duplex)Floor: 4, , 280m², €235,000Step into a world of luxury and …
$269,208
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 12
Price listApartment, 2+1Floor: 9, , 100m², €295,000Welcome to your dream home in the heart o…
$337,942
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