Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yenimahalle
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Yenimahalle, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with security in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 22/22
Luxury Duplex 4 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external infrastr…
€794,800

Properties features in Yenimahalle, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir