  2. Turkey
  3. Yalova Merkez
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Sea view Houses for Sale in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Cheaper than the developer by 40% Exclusive price from our company: Apartments 1+1 - f…
$1,21M
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The apartment is furnished and equipped, 1+1 layout, 65 m2, in a top-notch complex with the …
$208,109
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
TURKEY / ALANYA / KESTEL  DETACHED VILLA. IF YOU WANT TO SPEND A DETACHED AND PEACEFUL LI…
$310,328
Agency
Ogenusproperty
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Svenska, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
Stylish 1+1 Apartment for Sale in the Center of Alanya — 500m from Cleopatra Beach Perfec…
Price on request
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beaut…
$322,087
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartment for Sale in Gaziapasa Dream Home — 700m from Beach   Cozy apartment in the s…
Price on request
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Exclusive! For sale is a two-bedroom apartment (2+1) with an area of ​​92.5 m2. For sale i…
$299,000
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/12
Фотографии квартиры будут высланы по запросу. Меблированная квартира с двумя спальнями (2…
$259,547
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Photos and videos of apartments will be sent upon request. Apartment with two bedrooms (2…
$221,151
1 bedroom apartment in Kent Sokagi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kent Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 m²
Floor 1/13
Why Choose This Project? 🏦 For Investors: Ready-to-move-in units for immediate rental inco…
$200,000
Agency
Sun and sands
Languages
English, Türkçe
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beaut…
$196,201
2 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of the apartments. Two-…
$270,000
