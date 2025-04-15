Show property on map Show properties list
Residential property for sale in Ulus, Turkey

apartments
4
4 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 16/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$990,000
1 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$190,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 12/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$450,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 14/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$560,000
