Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Trabzon
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Trabzon, Turkey

Ortahisar
9
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Ortakoey, Turkey
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Ortakoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Stone Villa with Stunning Nature View in Trabzon Macka. The stylish stone villa is…
€1,13M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Trabzon Ortahisar. Villas for sale are located in…
€476,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Akyazi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Akyazi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Sea View Houses with Private Gardens in Ortahisar, Trabzon. Luxurious houses are l…
€509,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€320,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€283,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€480,000
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€476,000
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 7
Whole Building for Sale Near the Beach in Trabzon Besikduzu. The building for sale, suitable…
€894,000

Property types in Trabzon

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Trabzon, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir