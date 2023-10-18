Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Toroslar, Turkey

2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Sogucak, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Sogucak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Mersin Toroslar Municipality with Nature View Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranea…
€275,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a two-story villa 4 + 1 overlooking the mountains in Toroslar. …
€190,000
