Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Termal
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Termal, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Termal, Turkey
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel Building with Healing Thermal Pool in Yalova Termal Yalova, frequently preferred for i…
$2,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes