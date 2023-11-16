Residential properties for sale in Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey

UAE
30 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
€387,831
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
€323,346
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
€325,189
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
6
2
370 m²
15
Investment Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Avcılar. The apartments in Istanbul, Avcıla…
€822,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
215 m²
3/15
Investment Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Avcılar. The apartments in Istanbul, Avcıla…
€638,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
174 m²
15
Investment Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Avcılar. The apartments in Istanbul, Avcıla…
€538,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
135 m²
15
Investment Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Avcılar. The apartments in Istanbul, Avcıla…
€363,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
201 m²
26
Apartments with High Investment Value in Avcilar Istanbul. The residential complex consists …
€679,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
154 m²
26
Apartments with High Investment Value in Avcilar Istanbul. The residential complex consists …
€525,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
109 m²
26
Apartments with High Investment Value in Avcilar Istanbul. The residential complex consists …
€389,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
69 m²
26
Apartments with High Investment Value in Avcilar Istanbul. The residential complex consists …
€258,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5
4
226 m²
13
Comfy Apartments in a Secure Project in Avcilar Istanbul. Spacious apartments are located in…
€469,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
144 m²
13
Comfy Apartments in a Secure Project in Avcilar Istanbul. Spacious apartments are located in…
€345,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
222 m²
18
Comfy Apartments with Modern Interiors in Avcilar Istanbul. The residences in a family-conce…
€365,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
141 m²
18
Comfy Apartments with Modern Interiors in Avcilar Istanbul. The residences in a family-conce…
€333,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
133 m²
18
Comfy Apartments with Modern Interiors in Avcilar Istanbul. The residences in a family-conce…
€255,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
129 m²
13
Well-Located Investment Apartments in Istanbul Avcilar. The apartments in the family concept…
€396,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3
119 m²
3/3
New spacious apartment 2 + 1 in the green new area of Istanbul in a modern style with a spa …
€333,100
Recommend
4 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4
163 m²
3/3
New spacious apartment 3 + 1 in the green new area of Istanbul in a modern style with a spa …
€462,200
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
2
101 m²
15
New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istan…
€229,588
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5
215 m²
10
Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, T…
€637,448
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3
111 m²
5/5
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 for citizenship and investment in the future in IstanbulArea: Istanbu…
€399,100
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4
155 m²
10/10
Luxury apartment 3 + 1 for citizenship and investment in the future in IstanbulArea: Istanbu…
€546,200
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5
203 m²
15/15
Luxury apartment 4 + 1 for citizenship and investment in the future in IstanbulArea: Istanbu…
€763,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
2
70 m²
1/1
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 for citizenship and investment in the future in IstanbulArea: Istanbu…
€294,200
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3
87 m²
1/1
Chic Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bashakshahir, Bakhcheshir 1. KysymThis compl…
€262,300
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4
167 m²
1/1
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bashakshahir, Bakhcheshir 1. KysymThis com…
€505,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
2
54 m²
2/2
Beautiful Apartment 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bashakshahir, Bakhcheshir 1. KysymThis …
€187,400
Recommend
Apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ Its location in Ispartakule, the newest district of Bahcesehir, is consi…
€234,386
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4
1
€153,050
Recommend
Properties features in Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
