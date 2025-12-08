Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments in Sisli, Turkey

6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One and a Half Bedroom Layout Apartment Near the Metro in İstanbul The one-and-a-half-bedroo…
$942
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished Apartment Suitable for Long Term Rental in Şişli Located in Istanbul, Şişli stands…
$1,012
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 42/48
Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment with City View in Sinpaş Queen Residence in Şişli Istanbul Th…
$1,765
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished 2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Taksim Palas in Şişli The rental apartment is situa…
$1,248
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 19/50
1-Bedroom Scenic Rental Apartment in Sinpaş Queen Residence, Şişli, Istanbul This apartment …
$1,412
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 20/50
City View Rental Apartment in Sinpaş Queen Bomonti, Istanbul The apartment is located in Sin…
$1,412
per month
