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Monthly rent of duplexes in Serik, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
3-Bedroom Furnished Duplex Apartment for Rent in Belek Neighborhood, Antalya This furnished …
$900
per month
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