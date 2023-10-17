Villas for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

UAE
654 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
8
2
275 m²
1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
550 m²
1/2
Villa 4+1 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 4+1 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€913,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Alanya, Turkey
4
4
226 m²
3
€940,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
8
4
340 m²
1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€830,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
180 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€407,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
282 m²
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya by NSM Construction. With great pleasur…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
6
3
500 m²
Detached Villas in Alanya Tepe with Private Swimming Pool and Garden Alanya is a district in…
€2,15M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
7
4
650 m²
Detached Villas in Alanya Tepe with Private Swimming Pool and Garden Alanya is a district in…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
7
4
280 m²
Independent Villa with Sea and City Views in Alanya's Rising Value Tepe This independent vil…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
7
3
500 m²
Panoramic City View Detached Villas with Smart Home System in Alanya Bektaş These detached v…
€2,35M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
9
6
305 m²
Detached Houses with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Bektaş The modern houses are loc…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
700 m²
Newly Built Luxurious Detached Villas with Sea View in Alanya Center Brand new luxurious vil…
€3,48M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
5
450 m²
3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
3
265 m²
3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€790,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
225 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
126 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€310,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
10
5
290 m²
Luxury Villas Offering a Unique Life in Tepe Alanya Luxury villas are located in Tepe, Alany…
€825,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
10
4
555 m²
Amazing View Villas Offering Luxe Life in Bektaş Alanya Luxury villas are located in Bektaş,…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
7
5
400 m²
Luxury Villa with Infinity Pool and Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya, Bektas The luxur…
€2,45M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
281 m²
2
Detached Villas in Alanya Bektaş with City and Sea Views and Swimming Pool Bektaş is a popul…
€1,18M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
4
226 m²
2
Detached Villas in Alanya Bektaş with City and Sea Views and Swimming Pool Bektaş is a popul…
€940,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
6
4
250 m²
Detached Houses with Panoramic City Views in Alanya Tepe The detached houses are located in …
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
3
€275,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
5
270 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
4
226 m²
€880,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Alanya, Turkey
5
300 m²
2/2
Villa with a sea and fortress viewLayout and amenities of the villa Zera Homes offers a proj…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Alanya, Turkey
3
157 m²
An exclusive project of 4 separate villas, each with its own garden and pool. Distance to t…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with Pool
Alanya, Turkey
4
434 m²
Exclusive, unique, original project of 6 villas in the most prestigious area of Alanya – Tep…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Alanya, Turkey
5
184 m²
Villa in Kargicak, Alanya: Kargicak – the easternmost region of Alanya and, perhaps, one of…
€575,000
Recommend
Properties features in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
