Villas for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4+1 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 4+1 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€913,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
€940,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€830,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€407,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya by NSM Construction. With great pleasur…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Detached Villas in Alanya Tepe with Private Swimming Pool and Garden Alanya is a district in…
€2,15M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Detached Villas in Alanya Tepe with Private Swimming Pool and Garden Alanya is a district in…
€2,95M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Independent Villa with Sea and City Views in Alanya's Rising Value Tepe This independent vil…
€1,35M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Panoramic City View Detached Villas with Smart Home System in Alanya Bektaş These detached v…
€2,35M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Detached Houses with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Bektaş The modern houses are loc…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Newly Built Luxurious Detached Villas with Sea View in Alanya Center Brand new luxurious vil…
€3,48M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€890,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€790,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€310,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Luxury Villas Offering a Unique Life in Tepe Alanya Luxury villas are located in Tepe, Alany…
€825,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Amazing View Villas Offering Luxe Life in Bektaş Alanya Luxury villas are located in Bektaş,…
€1,75M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Luxury Villa with Infinity Pool and Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya, Bektas The luxur…
€2,45M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Alanya Bektaş with City and Sea Views and Swimming Pool Bektaş is a popul…
€1,18M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Alanya Bektaş with City and Sea Views and Swimming Pool Bektaş is a popul…
€940,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Detached Houses with Panoramic City Views in Alanya Tepe The detached houses are located in …
€950,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
€275,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 226 m²
€880,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa with a sea and fortress viewLayout and amenities of the villa Zera Homes offers a proj…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
An exclusive project of 4 separate villas, each with its own garden and pool. Distance to t…
€525,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with Pool in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with Pool
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 434 m²
Exclusive, unique, original project of 6 villas in the most prestigious area of Alanya – Tep…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 184 m²
Villa in Kargicak, Alanya: Kargicak – the easternmost region of Alanya and, perhaps, one of…
€575,000

