Residential properties for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

Alanya
6118
6 140 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
€605,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
€280,500
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
€1,65M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/15
€55,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/5
€89,000
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
The villa for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful panoram…
€2,88M
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment for sale in the center of Alanya.Planning apartment 1+1, total area 49 m2, and the…
€149,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
Detached House with Pool Intertwined with Nature in Alanya Tepe The detached house consists …
€2,88M
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment for sale in the center of Alanya.Planning apartment 1+1, total area 55 m2, and the…
€169,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Bektash We present to your attention the furnished apartment 2+1 …
€209,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
€134,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
€286,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
€226,000
1 room apartment with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
€137,500
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/6
€231,000
4 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€3,48M
2 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€790,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful pan…
€330,000
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€465,750
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€310,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€399,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€275,000
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
The villa for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful panoram…
€825,000
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€1,75M
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€2,45M
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
The villa for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful panoram…
€1,90M
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€940,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€1,18M
3 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€890,000
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
The villa for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful panoram…
€950,000

