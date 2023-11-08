UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Sekerhane Mahallesi
Residential properties for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Alanya
6118
Clear all
6 140 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
160 m²
1/2
€605,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
160 m²
3/4
€280,500
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Alanya, Turkey
7
4
400 m²
1/3
€1,65M
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
8/15
€55,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Alanya, Turkey
3
1
95 m²
2/5
€89,000
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
6
9
600 m²
The villa for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful panoram…
€2,88M
Recommend
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment for sale in the center of Alanya.Planning apartment 1+1, total area 49 m2, and the…
€149,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
7
9
600 m²
Detached House with Pool Intertwined with Nature in Alanya Tepe The detached house consists …
€2,88M
Recommend
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment for sale in the center of Alanya.Planning apartment 1+1, total area 55 m2, and the…
€169,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
3
110 m²
1/3
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Bektash We present to your attention the furnished apartment 2+1 …
€209,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
2
50 m²
1/5
€134,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
3
80 m²
3/4
€286,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
4/5
€226,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
2
55 m²
3/4
€137,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
90 m²
1/6
€231,000
Recommend
4 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
700 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€3,48M
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
3
3
265 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€790,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful pan…
€330,000
Recommend
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
8
3
650 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€465,750
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
126 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€310,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
225 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€399,000
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
3
112 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€275,000
Recommend
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
10
5
290 m²
The villa for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful panoram…
€825,000
Recommend
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
7
4
555 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€1,75M
Recommend
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
7
5
400 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€2,45M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
5
5
480 m²
The villa for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful panoram…
€1,90M
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
4
226 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€940,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
281 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€1,18M
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
4
5
450 m²
The villa for sale is located in Bektas. Bektas is a district of Alanya around 2 km away fro…
€890,000
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
6
4
250 m²
The villa for sale is located in Tepe, a district of Alanya. Tepe offers a beautiful panoram…
€950,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Sekerhane Mahallesi
apartments
houses
Properties features in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL