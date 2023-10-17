Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sekerhane Mahallesi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

Alanya
1656
1 656 properties total found
9 room house in Alanya, Turkey
9 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
€2,85M
7 room house in Alanya, Turkey
7 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/3
€2,30M
5 room house in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
€390,000
3 room house in Alanya, Turkey
3 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
€275,000
4 room house in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 5
€310,000
7 room house in Alanya, Turkey
7 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 264 m²
Floor 3
€825,000
5 room house in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Floor 2
€750,000
6 room house in Alanya, Turkey
6 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 4
€1,50M
5 room house in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
€600,000
5 room house in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
€600,000
5 room house in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
New villa complex in Tepe We present to your attention a new complex of villas construction…
€390,000
4 room house in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 5
New villa complex in Tepe We present to your attention a new complex of villas construction…
€310,000
House in city center in Alanya, Turkey
House in city center
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Alanya, Turkey
House in city center
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4+1 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 4+1 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€913,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
€940,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium class species complex in Bektash We present to your attention a premium-class specie…
€450,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 350 meters from Cleopatra in Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2…
€467,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 4
Technique as a gift in all duplexes. New complex in Bektash Equipment: 5 air conditioners 12…
€600,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 2+1 100 meters from Cleopatra in Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2…
€209,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in …
€286,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
Duplex 4+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present duplex 4+1 in a cozy residential c…
€281,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 300 meters from Cleopatra in Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2…
€390,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 9/10
Duplex 3+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy…
€358,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present duplex 3+1 in a modern residential…
€294,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 8/9
Duplex 3+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in …
€429,000

Property types in Sekerhane Mahallesi

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
