118 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with furniture, with tech
Alanya, Turkey
149 m²
Commercial property for sale in Alanya. The building is located in the city center, all the…
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
55 m²
Location: Turkler — Alanya District in Antalya Province. A small resort town is located bet…
€192,500
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
80 m²
Introducing a new exclusive project - commercial premises in the ongoing shopping center wit…
€230,000
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrassa
Alanya, Turkey
4
258 m²
Luxury office for sale 4 + 1, 260m2 located on the FIĞLA MAH ring road, Alanya Alanya — is …
€530,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
50 m²
Project Benefits: Reliable developer and partner. The developer company has been successf…
€300,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Alanya, Turkey
32 m²
The developer company has been successfully operating in the market since 2005. For 16 years…
€200,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Alanya, Turkey
49 m²
The developer company has been successfully operating in the market since 2005. For 16 years…
€225,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
270 m²
1/1
Shop in Alanya for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliMAGAZIN FOR SALE OF A SQUARE OF 270 M…
€379,500
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
40 m²
2/2
€92,400
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
€2,04M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
1
469 m²
1/1
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
€6,05M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
€8,80M
Recommend
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
2
55 m²
1/1
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
€3,61M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
€5,89M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
€24,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
€10,73M
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
5
300 m²
1/1
Commercial Square for a Shop in MAHMUTLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarShop with a useful …
€825,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1
180 m²
1/1
Commercial area for a store in a complex in MAHMUTLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarIt cons…
€825,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with Меблированная, with Подходит для гражданства
Alanya, Turkey
278 m²
1/1
Four-story building with a shop and six apartments with the right to citizenship in ŞEKERHAN…
€935,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
1
230 m²
1/1
€462,000
Recommend
Commercial with swimming pool, with Подходит для гражданства
Alanya, Turkey
500 m²
1/1
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
€858,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
5
400 m²
1/1
commercial real estate 4 + 1 in ALANYAArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 200The room …
€495,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
1
38 m²
1/1
Office space in a comprehensive project under construction with a residential and commercial…
€131,200
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
1
312 m²
1/1
Shoplifting in a comprehensive project under construction with a residential and commercial …
€936,800
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with internet, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
1/1
€924,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with elevator, with parking covered
Alanya, Turkey
1
148 m²
1/1
Commercial Square for a store in Istanbul in the very center of the cityArea: Istanbul, Bagg…
€640,800
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
650 m²
1/1
Shop for sale in GazipashaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaShop for sale in Gazipasha with in…
€660,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
1/1
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
€13,75M
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
450 m²
3/3
New building for a store in Alanya Area: Antalya, AlanyaNew building for a store in Alanya, …
€632,500
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
1/5
Offering hotel license building in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance …
€1,76M
Recommend
