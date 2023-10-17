Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey We offer villas with…
€935,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey T…
€185,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
€90,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
€92,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
€65,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
€95,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
€85,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/4
€78,080
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/7
€91,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
€75,600
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/5
€101,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/6
€64,100
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
€85,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
€61,000
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
€217,000
5 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
Floor 2
€1,55M
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 226 m²
Floor 3
€940,000
5 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Floor 2
€1,18M
5 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Floor 4
€299,000
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3
€209,000
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
€230,000
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 5
€229,000
5 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/4
€460,000
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 277 m²
Floor 2
€550,000
5 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
Floor 3/4
€480,000
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 2
€450,000
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
€385,000
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 209 m²
Floor 3
€450,000
5 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 3
€600,000
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
For sale apartment in the center of Alanya. Planning apartment 1 + 1, total area 55 m2, and …
€195,000

