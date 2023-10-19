Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sariyer
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Floor 5/5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€854,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€632,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in Luxe Complex with Unique Bosphorus View in Istanbul. Flats for sale in Istanbul are…
€2,46M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir