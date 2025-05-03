Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sancaktepe
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Sancaktepe, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Sancaktepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Flats for Sale in a Scenic Complex Close to the Metro in Sancaktepe İstanbul Sancaktepe is a…
$733,541
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go