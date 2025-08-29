Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Samsun
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Samsun, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Bektas, Turkey
House
Bektas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
For those seeking an exclusive lifestyle in one of Turkey's most desirable coastal cities, t…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Samsun, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go