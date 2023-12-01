Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey

4 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Magnificent apartment 3 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, EyyupThe complex is loc…
€624,700
5 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 243 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartment 4 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, EyyupThe complex is located …
€737,600
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/3
Wonderful apartment 2 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, EyyupThe complex is locat…
€451,700
Properties features in Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey

