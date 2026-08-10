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Penthouses for sale in Pursaklar, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 15/15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$115,575
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